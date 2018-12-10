The National Capital Region Police Office ( NCRPO) said it has received the copies of the four warrants of arrest for Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and will work out with the Senate sergeant at arms on his surrender to the police.

"In his media statement, Sen. Trillanes also said he is willing to turn himself in on Monday so he can post bail. As such we shall be coordinating with the office of the Senate sergeant at arms on the matter," said NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar in a press release on Sunday.

The Davao City Regional Trial Court ordered on December 7 the arrest of Senator Antonio F. Trillanes IV for the crime of libel.

Eleazar said Trillanes is "invoking his constitutional privilege to being arrest free while Congress is in session."

But Eleazar added that if Trillanes"wishes to turn himself to us, then we will get him from the Senate."DMS

Instead of facing this squarely, however, the Senator from Bicol ranted and released a fiery statement before the media attacking the Administration, as his usual style. Senator Trillanes is certainly out of his wits. His latest remarks prove once and for all that he is an incorrigible rouble rouser and perennial whiner, a false accuser who, when hailed to court, cries like a baby reminiscent of staging a coup and surrenders instantly even without a gun being fired from the government forces.

Everyone must be accountable for any wrongdoing or infraction of any law. His being a Senator can not excuse him from prosecution from those he has wronged. Instead of employing squid tactics and smearing the Administration, he should focus on the legal remedies available to him. DMS