Six died while 14 were injured as a trailer truck rammed into several vehicles before it crashed into a bakery and a house in Santa Rosa, Laguna, Saturday evening.

According to Santa Rosa City police, about 11:30 pm a 14-wheeler trailer truck loaded with metal bearings and with plate number AVA7758 lost control at the Sta. Rosa - Tagaytay Road.

The trailer truck rammed 16 vehicles, two motorcycles and a tricycle before crashing into a bakery and a house. The injured victims were rushed to nearest hospital for medication.

Among those declared dead upon arriving the hospital were Juvelyn Floresca Delizo, 21; Ariane Kaye Delizo Yllera, 2; Quelah Ayesha Deliza valsco, 1-1/2 months old, residents of the house.

The body of Jerome Baluya Pagkalinawan, 17, was recovered in the bakery. Jayson Baluya Pagkalinawan, 25 and Lorelyn Rosel Sumadsad, 22 did not make it alive.

Initial police investigation showed 17 vehicles, including the truck, were traversing from Tagaytay City towards Santa Rosa City when the truck hit 15 vehicles, including two tricycles before crashing into the bakery and a house.

Two vehicles sustained damage due to the domino effect caused by the collision. Two motorcycles were destroyed by an electric post that fell after being hit by the truck.

As of Sunday afternoon, Senior Supt. Eleazar Matta-- Laguna police director-- said out of the 14 injured, one remains in critical condition while eight are under observation at the Medical City Southern Luzon, in Santa Rosa City.

The truck was registered to Malik Nausharwan Riaz. According to the police, Riaz coordinated with them and identified the driver as Anthony Bernardo,. who fled. The police confirmed the suspect's identity with an identification card recovered inside the truck.

Police have mounted a manhunt for Bernardo. The suspect will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide, physical injuries and damage to properties. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS