The United States Embassy in Manila on Saturday released photos of the two Balangiga bells, which are now on their way back to the Philippines.

The photos showed when the two bells were being removed from display at Cheyenne, Wyoming and packed for transportation.

The third bell is at Camp Red Cloud, headquarters of the 9th Infantry Regiment in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday said the bells are set to arrive at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Tuesday, December 11.

"They (authorities) will unload the bells. They are going to remove them from the crate and put on display for people to see," Lorenzana said.

The US soldiers took the three bells in Balangiga town in Eastern Samar during the Philippine-American War in 1901.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to be present during the turnover ceremony. Ella Dionisio/DMS