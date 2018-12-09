President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday reiterated his advice to government security forces to commit suicide when they are cornered than to allow themselves to be captured by the rebels.

“Eat your bullets. Die with dignity,” Duterte said in his speech in Davao City.

He advised them to always leave three bullets to be used in killing themselves once they were cornered by the state enemies.

“I don’t want to see police or soldier captured. You will be just tortured on their camp and after a long, long hostage, they will put you into a camera,” Duterte said.

He warned the rebels about the sparrow unit that he would form against them.

The President is also set to visit Jolo, Sulu for the formation of the 11th Infantry Division to augment its anti-terrorist operations in the island. Ella Dionisio/DMS