President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday warned of the danger of using “cheap” motorcycles from Japan.

“The dangers now in our highways and alleys and roads is the advent of cheap motorcycle(s) from Japan," Duterte said in his speech during the closing ceremony of Motorcycle Riding Course (MCRC) and Motorcycle Riding Safety Training (MRST) of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group in Davao City.

Duterte did not say which Japanese brand he was referring to, but he said the motorcycles could be bought from appliances store or in the casa.

“They are giving it to (riders) like banana fritters. Then it will be used for practice and they practice but definitely they’re using the roads, the public roads. Then suddenly someone will turn or go left- turn, so the imponderables,” he said.

According to 2017 Metro Manila Accident Recording and Analysis System (MMARAS) report of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), crashes involving motorcycles resulted in the most number of deaths among other vehicle types.

A total of 24,058 road accidents involved motorcycles, killing 247 people and injuring 12,182. Of the dead, 178 were drivers of motorcycles, 37 were passengers, while 32 were pedestrians.

While Duterte wanted the police officers to use motorcycles in their operations because of speed, however, he advised them to be careful.

“One of the best fighting force(s) really is the early responders and it could only be the police who are riding motorcycle. I’m glad that you have taken interest in this,” he said.

“But if you do not handle that animal, it will kill you. Believe me,” said Duterte, a former motorcycle enthusiast.

He also warned the policemen not to use their government-issued motorcycles for money.

“Let me also remind you that whenever you use your motorcycles in the line of duty, you do so as agents of government and protectors of our people. Never allow yourselves to be tempted to make profit out of it by offering services to private sector. Those caught with this kind of practice would have to be accountable to it,” he said.

During the ceremony, the President also had given away motorcycles to three police officers who topped the riders' course. Ella Dionisio/DMS