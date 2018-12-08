Philippine Airlines (PAL) launched early Friday its maiden flight to Sapporo, Japan.

PR 406 left Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal II at 1:55 am. It arrived at 7:55 am, Sapporo time, said PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna.

Villaluna said there were 109 passengers.

Sapporo is now officially PAL's 6th destination in Japan with Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda, Osaka, Nagoya and Fukuoka as the five other points the airline flies to.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda graced the maiden flight ceremonies with PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Jaime Bautista, PAL and MIAA officials.

The New Chitose Airport serves as the gateway to Sapporo and the attractions of Hokkaido Island, Japan's largest and northernmost prefecture.

PR 406 departed Manila at 1:55 AM with A321 captain Edmund Tackett and first officer Joel Simbulan in command of the aircraft.

The return journey - PR405 - will have Captain Victor Acenas, Captain Jose Silvano Cacal, First Officers Christopher Mallari and Jasperray Cordova comprising the flight deck roster.

"To our passengers on this maiden flight, thank you for trusting PAL and embarking on this historic journey with us. When dawn breaks, you will wake up to a beautiful new morning in Japan's winter capital. Mabuhay, Sapporo!," said Bautista. DMS