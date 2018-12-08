Former Air Force chief Gen. Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr. was not removed over anomalous transactions on procurement of helicopters under the Armed Forces of the Philippines modernization program, according to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

"There's nothing (anomalous) because the helicopter (deal) is not yet signed. Senior leaders in DND (Department of Defense) are talking, then we will have the final approval," Lorenzana said Friday in an ambush interview at a forum in Makati City.

He said the Air Force technical working group has recommended to buy Black Hawk helicopters.

"They choose finally. The Air Force technical working group has come up with the recommendation that Black Hawk is the best option we will buy so we will pursuing that," Lorenzana said.

According to him, Black Hawk offered 16 units of combat utility helicopter. He added the department's budget in procuring helicopters is at P240 million dollars.

"Black Hawk is not actually an attack helicopter. It's a combat utility, a transport. It's for bringing air supply," he said.

"It ( deal) won't be signed now. Maybe early next year," Lorenzana said.

On Kintanar's fate, Lorenzana said he was being offered by another position at the headquarters.

"It's up to him (if he wants early retirement). That's his option. Anybody can optionally retire but he is being offered another post at GHQ (general headquarters)," he added.

Lorenzana said he was informed about Kintanar's replacement.

"(It's his) decision, prerogative of the president. Lt. Gen. (Rozzano) Briguez is a very competitive officer, maybe the higher (heads) think he should also be given a chance to become a commanding general of the Air Force.

Briguez was the former commander of Palawan-based Western Mindanao Command and a member of the PMA "Sinagtala" Class of 1986. Ella Dionisio/DMS