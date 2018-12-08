President Rodrigo has asked Congress to extend martial law in Mindanao for another year, Malaca?ang said on Friday.

Duterte has sought for another extension following the recommendation of the Armed Forces of the Philippines abd the Philippine National Police.

"It's the SP (Senate President) and the Speaker who would call for a joint session probably on the President's request for the extension of martial law," said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in a text message to reporters.

He said the extension of martial law would be for one year or until the end of 2019 and still in Mindanao only.

The existing extended martial law will expire on December 31.

Under the Constitution, the President may place the Philippines or any part of the country under martial law in case of invasion or rebellion, when the public safety requires it.

Duterte has placed the whole of Mindanao under martial rule after the ISIS-linked Maute terrorists attacked Marawi City in May 2017. It took about five months before the military was able to liberate the city from the terrorists.

The government is undertaking rehabilitation of Marawi. Celerina Monte/DMS