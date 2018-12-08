Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Friday the government would not be "fooled" by reciprocating the unilateral declaration of holiday truce by communist rebels.

In a text message to reporters, Lorenzana accused the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front of using the ceasefire being declared by government in the former's favor.

"No. What for? So that they could easily regroup and to refurbish and after that fight again? So that they can celebrate fully their 50 years of bringing suffering to tha nation?," he said on the possibility of the government to reciprocate the Reds' own truce.

The CPP said it would observe ceasefire for the Christmas holidays and its 50th founding anniversary on December 26.

The unilateral truce will be effective from 12:01am on December 24 to 11:59pm on December 26 and from 12:01am on December 31 to 11:59pm on the following day, New Year's Day.

"We are fooling ourselves about this ceasefire. A ceasefire is always in their favor, never our troops," Lorenzana said.

Meanwhile, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said he would "defer to the recommendation" of Lorenzana regarding the truce with the Maoist group.

"He already talked with PRRD (President Rodrigo Duterte) on the matter . Ask him on the decision," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS