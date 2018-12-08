Malaca?ang said on Friday that it would be up to the Ombudsman on whether it would seek a reversal on the decision of the Sandiganbayan acquitting former Senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla of plunder case in relation to multi-billion pork barrel scam.

"That question should be properly addressed to the Ombudsman that prosecuted the case. We do not interfere it's function," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo when asked if the Palace sees the need to appeal or exhaust other legal remedies on the anti-graft court's ruling on Revilla's case.

While Revilla was acquitted, his former chief of staff lawyer Richard Cambe and businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles were found guilty and the Sandiganbayan, in a vote of 3-2, sentenced them to reclusion perpetua or between 20 years and one day to 40 years.

"The court has spoken and the Palace abides by its decision finding Ms. Janet Lim Napoles and Mr. Richard Cambe guilty and former Senator Ramon 'Bong' Revilla not liable for plunder in relation to the pork barrel scam," Panelo, who became Revilla's lawyer, said.

Revilla left the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Center at 6 pm after nearly four years of detention. He thanked well-wishers and then rode on a white van with his family to Imus Cathedral.

Panelo said the judiciary has performed its constitutional duty of dispensing justice.

"While justice grinds so slow most of the time, it does grind, and when it stops it renders a verdict that is exacting immutable," he added.

Some quarters and observers wondered why Revilla was acquitted. He was one of the three former senators who were charged for pocketing multi-million pesos from their Priority Development Assistance Fund or pork barrel when they were still in office. The two other former senators facing plunder charges are Juan Ponce Enrile and Jinggoy Estrada. The two, as well as Revilla, will run for the Senate again in the 2019 elections.

"Regardless of the sentiments to the contrary, we have to bow down to the judgement of the Sandiganbayan. We have consistently respected the independence of the Judiciary and we will continue to do so in this case as we implement the final orders of the anti-graft court on the matter," Panelo said.

"Nevertheless, we note that either party, whether for the prosecution or the defense, who feels aggrieved of the decision may still pursue remedies available under our procedural laws," said the official, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel.

But he said, the Duterte administration takes stock of the lessons learned from cases involving unconstitutional discretionary funds.

He also said that the government has implemented measures to ensure the integrity of the national budget and its proper utilization for the people. Celerina Monte/DMS