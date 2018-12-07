Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., head of the Eastern Mindanao Command, will be the new chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Malacanang also released on Thursday the appointment paper of Lt. Gen. Rozzano Briguez as the new commanding general of the Philippine Air Force.

Madrigal, in the appointment paper dated December 5, will replace outgoing chief of staff General Carlito Galvez Jr., who will retire on December 12 when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Eastmincom's headquarters is in Davao City, the hometown of Duterte.

Madrigal belongs to “Sandiwa” Class of 1985 at the Philippine Military Academy.

In an appointment paper on December 5, Duterte said Briguez has replaced Lt. Gen. Galileo Gerard R. Kintanar Jr. as Air Force chief.

It was not clear why Kintanar was replaced effective immediately as his retirement would take place in January 2020.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said he has no information why Kintanar was replaced.

But he added, "he might have opted (for) early retirement."

Before his new appointment, Briguez was the commander of Palawan-based Westen Mindanao Command and a member of the PMA "Sinagtala" Class of 1986. Celerina Monte/DMS