President Rodrigo Duterte's call to kill the bishops was just for "dramatic effect," Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the public should get used to Duterte, especially if he was exaggerating his statements.

"I think that's only hyperbole on the part of the President. We should be getting used to this President. He makes certain statements for dramatic effect," he said.

Panelo said Duterte only utters those words as his way of seeking a stop to criticisms.

"The President, just like an ordinary human being, is upset when good things that he does for this country is not even appreciated by people who are supposed to support, like the Church," he said.

Duterte, in a speech in Malacanang on Wednesday, in jest, called for the slaying of the bishops, whom he also branded as "useless" idiots.

He also accused that "almost 90 percent" of the priests were homosexuals.

"So do not postulate on my morality. You've been attacking me ever - before the election, during and after because in thy name of human rights," Duterte said.

The Catholic Church has been critical of Duterte's bloody war on drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS