President Rodrigo Duterte does not need to issue an executive order for the rehabilitation of Panglao Island in Bohol and El Nido in Palawan, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

"On the rehabilitation of Panglao Island in Bohol and El Nido in Palawan, the Cabinet agreed that there is no need to issue an Executive Order," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

He said the decision was reached during the 32nd Cabinet meeting on Tuesday night held at Aguinaldo State Dining Room in Malacanang.

When the world-famous Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan was closed to effect rehabilitation for six months from April to October, Duterte issued an executive order.

The inter-agency task force composed of Tourism Secretary Bernadette Puyat, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu and Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año has recommended the clean-up drive, particularly in El Nido after visiting the place and found out that problems on the easement of shoreline, waste disposal management, and overcrowding. Celerina Monte/DMS