President Rodrigo Duterte is mulling to appoint as new peace adviser Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Carlito Galvez Jr., who is set to retire next week, Malacanang said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte disclosed this during the 32nd Cabinet meeting in Malacanang on Tuesday night.

"The President announced his intention to appoint General Carlito Galvez Jr. to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process," he said.

Galvez will retire on December 12 when he reaches 56 years old, the mandatory retirement age of men in uniform.

He will replace Jesus Dureza who quit from the post after alleged corruption on his office's program allegedly involving his two subordinates.

Duterte earlier fired OPAPP Undersecretary for Support Services and National Program Manager of PAMANA Ronald Flores and Assistant Secretary for Support Services and PAMANA Concerns Yeshtern Donn Baccay.

Galvez will be the new addition in what is called as "militarized" Cabinet of the President.

The other Cabinet officials who are retired military officers are Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan, Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones, and Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano. Celerina Monte/DMS