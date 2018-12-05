まにら新聞ウェブ

12月5日のまにら新聞から

BuCor official shot in Muntinlupa City

［ 101 words｜2018.12.5｜英字 ］

A chief inspector of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) was shot by unidentified suspects in Muntinlupa City Monday afternoon.

A report from the Southern Police District said the incident transpired around 3:10 pm along Katihan St., Poblacion in Muntinlupa City.

The fatality, identified as Chief Inspector Angelito Padilla, was declared dead while being treated in a hospital.

Authorities said Padilla was traversing the Poblacion-Katihan road in his Nissan car. Upon reaching the public market, two suspects on a motorcycle shot Padilla.

In a CCTv footage posted online, the two suspects fled towards unknown direction.

Authorities are still investigating the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS