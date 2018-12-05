President Rodrigo Duterte's joke on his use of marijuana would not make him a bad leader, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the remarks after Duterte admitted during a speech in Malacanang that he uses marijuana to keep him awake, which he later clarified that he was just joking.

"Everybody is entitled to a joke. Even presidents are entitled to jokes," Panelo said in a press briefing.

He said that Duterte has set a good example for "being a good leader." "One joke will not make him a bad leader," he added.

But Panelo reiterated Duterte's support on legalizing medical marijuana.

"He (Duterte) said for purposes of medicine to heal, he's in favor, but not for use other than that," he said.

Panelo said the public should know when Duterte is making a joke or not.

"One, if there's no logic. If people, the audience would laugh, then it's a joke. We all know what is a joke and what is not," he added.

In a speech on Monday, Duterte said in his attendance to an ASEAN meeting, while a leader of another country fell asleep, he was still awake because he used marijuana. Celerina Monte/DMS