One person died while 18 were injured in a vehicular accident in Lipa City, Batangas Monday morning.

The Batangas Provincial Police Office said the incident happened around 6:30 am at Barangay Bugtong after a commuter van lost control due to a flat tire while travelling towards Batangas City.

The lone fatality was identified as Maxine Guinevere who died on the spot while the 17 passengers and the driver named Danny Manalo were brought to a nearby hospital.

Police have yet to say what charges will be filed against Manalo. Ella Dionisio/DMS