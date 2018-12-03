Malacanang said on Sunday that it expects the Senate to support the proposal to shift to a federal system of government as it remains a priority of the Duterte administration.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo was reacting to the Senate leaders' stance that their priority was to pass the proposed 2019 General Appropriations Act and they would not be rushing to change the 1987 Constitution that would pave the way for federalism.

"Shifting to a federal set-up of government remains a priority of the Duterte administration," he said in a statement.

He said it was understandable that the Senate would want to prioritize the budget, considering the "current and tight situation...with no too ample time to spare."

But Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel, said Malacanang expects the Senate to support President Rodrigo Duterte's desire for a federal form of government after the approval of the proposed P3.757 trillion budget and "see the wisdom of changing the system of government as part of society's transformation for the betterment of all the Filipinos." Celerina Monte/DMS