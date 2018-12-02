One died while two were injured in a rockslide in Santa Maria, Bulacan Friday afternoon, the provincial risk reduction council said.

A rockslide which occurred at around 3 pm in Sitio Gulod, Barangay San Jose Panatag buried a house and trapped three individuals.

The two injured victims identified as Teresita Auditor and Andrea Auditor were rushed to Caboco Hospital and later transferred to Rogaciano Mercado Memorial Hospital. Teresita, 60, is conscious but is still under observation while the latter is in stable condition.

The Bulacan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council said the third victim, a three year-old boy, was retrieved at around 4:14 am, Saturday. Leonard Dorimon Jr. was brought to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Leonard Dorimon, father of the victim, he went outside his house to clean his motorcycle and heard a tree fall. Then,

Dorimon saw a huge rock roll into their house where his mother-in-law, nephew and son are staying.

Initial investigation showed the victim's house is located at a former quarrying site established 20 years ago. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS