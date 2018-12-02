Malacanang Palace said although a survey on families reporting they were victimized by criminals in the third quarter is higher than the previous, the figure is "the lowest third quarter crime victimization reported in recent years, the highest being 13 percent in September 2010.

This was announced by Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement on Saturday.

Social Weather Stations said 6.1 percent of Filipinos reported crime victimization in the past six months during the third quarter. Panelo said the figure is ''identical to the statistic for the same period in the previous year.''

''Significant strides have been made by the current administration through its war against criminality, including those related to illegal drugs. Indeed, Filipinos now feel safer knowing fully well the government's stance against criminals and drug pushers,'' said Panelo.

Panelo said the survey results will ''not render us complacent. ''

He said President Rodrigo Duterte has promised his ''campaign against criminality and illegal narcotics shall be pursued until the last day of his term to ensure that our streets are completely safe from criminals, drug personalities and other rogue elements.'' DMS