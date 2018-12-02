The Philippine National Police ( PNP) said the New People's Army Special Partisan Unit, known as SPARU, does not exist anymore despite the killings of 136 cops, soldiers and local politicians in the last three years.

''We have not monitored (any incidents involving SPARUs) although there have been incidents for the past three years. If I am not mistaken about 136 but these are monitored and SPARU units have been gone for a long time,'' said PNP Director General Oscar

Albyalade in a radio interview on Saturday.

Asked where President Rodrigo Duterte got his information there are suspected members of the SPARU, also known as sparrow,

Albyalade replied: '' First of all, the President has many sources of information. Second, the series of incidents in areas like Bicol, Samar and the Sagay massacre... these triggered most probably the order of the President to create a death squad.''

But Albayalde said he has not received any order on creating a death squad. '' The PNP has discussed this with the AFP ( Armed Forces of the Philippines) that if this will push through, we will have to plan how to form this group,'' said Albayalde.

Albayade said at this time the PNP is just following Memorandum Order 32 to deploy policemen to areas mentioned by President Rodrigo Duterte. These are in Bicol, Samar provinces and the Negros Islands. DMS