A police officer belonging to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) was shot dead by unidentified suspect in Barangay Caniogan, Pasig City Thursday evening.

The victim was identified as PO2 Manuel Melendrez.

According to initial investigation by the Pasig police, around 11:45 pm Melendrez and his wife Shirley arrived in the Melendrez compound from the Pasig market on board a black Starex van. The victim was about to alight from their vehicle when successive gunshots were fired.

Melendrez was rushed to Tricity Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

Police are investigating the incident. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS