AirAsia Philippines will start to launch more new flight destinations to China and Japan in the first quarter of 2019.

Air Asia chief executive officer Dexter Comendador said Friday they will be adding new routes to Japan and China aside from South Korea starting March next year.

Comendador added AirAsia will soon offer new direct flighta to Osaka or Narita and either Chengdu or Chongqing in China.

AirAsia has routes to Macau, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, and Shenzhen, Comendador said. DMS