The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division on Thursday granted the request of Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos to enjoy temporary freedom while appealing her graft conviction.

The anti-graft court ordered Marcos to post a P300,000 bail bond while working on post-conviction remedies, including motion for reconsideration before the Sandiganbayan or the Supreme Court (SC).

“The Rules allow an accused to continue enjoying provisional liberty during the pendency of an appeal or a motion for reconsideration,” according to the anti-graft court’s statement read to reporters after granting Marcos’ "Motion for Leave to Avail of Post Conviction Remedies" last Thursday.

“[Mrs. Marcos] was also required to post a cash bond double the amount of her original bond,” the statement said.

The Sandiganbayan earlier ordered Marcos to post a P150,000 bail bond pending ruling on her post-conviction bond.

She posted bail after being absent due to poor health during the promulgation of her charges where she was convicted of seven counts of graft on November 9. DMS