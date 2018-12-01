President Rodrigo Duterte skipped on Friday the commemoration of the 155th birth anniversary of hero Andres Bonifacio.

Duterte was supposed to attend the flag-raising and wreath laying ceremonies Friday afternoon at the Bonifacio Monument in Caloocan City.

However, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea would represent Duterte.

"He (Duterte) has to fly to Mindanao to attend to the problem of insurgency in Mindanao," he said in a text message to reporters, without further specifying.

The insurgency problem in Mindanao has been there for decades.

The government has been facing the Muslim and communist insurgency problems, as well as the lawless and terrorist groups, in southern Philippines.

This was not the first time Duterte did not attend a historical event. Duterte also skipped an Independence Day celebration. Celerina Monte/DMS