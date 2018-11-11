The Philippine National Police ( PNP) said it has not received a copy of an arrest warrant for former First Lady Imelda Marcos after the Sandiganbayan found her guilty of graft and corruption regarding her alleged Swiss bank deposits.

In a radio interview Saturday, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said the police "will gladly serve the warrant and we will follow whatever the Sandiganbayan says."

"As of now we have no received any order from the Sandiganbayan for the arrest of the former first lady," said Albayalade.

Albayalde said the 88-year-old Marcos will have to be brought to whatever facility the Sandiganbayan will specify.

"It depends on the court's order but usually politicians are brought to the the (PNP) custodial center. If, just as in the case of Senate (Juan Ponce) Enrile, he was brought to the health service," he said.

The Sandiganbayan found Marcos of "guilty beyond reasonable doubt for violation of Republic Act No. 3019, Section 3(h) in relation to Article IX, Section 8 of the 1973 Constitution in Criminal Cases Nos.17287, 17288, 17289, 172890, 22867, 22868, and 22869."

"She is sentenced, in each of these cases, to suffer the indeterminate penalty of imprisonment from six years and one month as minimum to 11 years as maximum, with perpetual disqualification to hold public office," the decision said.

These cases are related to the alleged transfer of around $200 milllion in seven swiss bank accounts while she was a member of the now defunct "Interim Batasang Pambansa" and minister of Human Settlements.

Prosecutor Ryan Rey Quilala said because the Marcos camp failed to appear in Friday's hearing, they requested the court of the issuance of warrant of arrest.

They also give her camp 30 days to explain her absence. "If she present herself to the court, the warrant of arrest can be lifted," he said. DMS