The Philippine Coast Guard ( PCG) rescued 69 passengers and six crew of a distressed motorboat in Cebu Tuesday morning.

A report from PCG said personnel of the BRP Capones, Multi Role Response Vessel (MRRV) 4404 with Special Operations Unit, Medical Team and Diesel Fast (DF) 318 rescued the victims in the vicinity of waters off Gilutungan, Cordova.

Initial investigation showed the distressed motorboat encountered engine trouble and its hull incurred damage resulting it to be half submerged.

All passengers were transferred to BRP Capones and brought back to Cordova Port in good physical condition. Ella Dionisio/DMS