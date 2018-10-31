The National Capital Region Police Office ( NCRPO) said the cop who allegedly raped a minor in exchange for the release of her parents underwent inquest proceedings in Manila for criminal and administrative charges last Monday.

PO1 Edgardo Valencia is facing charges after the girl’s relatives sought help from authorities, said Senior Inspector Myrna Diploma, NCRPO spokesperson, in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, on Tuesday.

In a Twitter post by a TV network on Sunday Valencia denied the allegations in front of NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar and he added it's "normal" incident during drug operations.

"This is not new for our operatives when we arrest drug pushers," Valencia told Eleazar in the video. Eleazar strongly berated Valencia, saying these kinds of deeds is why the image of police is damaged.

Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde assured the public they will show "no mercy" on police officers who do illegal activities.

"We want to assure the public that we will show no mercy to police like him, if it would be proven that he is guilty,

he will face both administrative and criminal charges," Albayalde said.

According to NCRPO, Valencia has been in service since 2014. Ella Dionisio/ DMS