Saudi Arabia has agreed to release the 19 Filipino workers who were arrested during a raid at a Halloween party in Riyadh last Friday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday.

The DFA did not provide details but said Saudi authorities will turn over custody of the Filipinos to the Philippine Embassy. An earlier report by the DFA said 17 Filipinas were arrested by Saudi authorities for disturbing neighbors during the party.

According to the embassy, the workers were arrested on Friday in a raid on a compound after neighbors complained of noise. They were brought to the Al Nisa jail in Riyadh.

Saudi laws do not allow unattached males and females seen in public. Organizers of the party have been charged for holding an event without permit and for disturbing neighbors. DMS