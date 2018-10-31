Typhoon "Rosita" weakened after crossing northern Luzon and is heading towards the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) said on Tuesday.

"Rosita" exited the province of La Union at 2pm after entering Dinapigue, Isabela at 7 am.

As of 5 pm, the typhoon was located at 125 kilometers northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan with maximum winds of 125 kph and gusts of up to 190 kph.

It is forecast to move west northwest at 25 kph and expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday afternoon, Pagasa said in its report.

Tropical cyclone signal warning number one remained over Pangasinan and La Union.

Signal number 2 up over Abra, Ilocos Sur, Ifugao, Benguet, Mountain Province, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac and Zambales.

Signal number 1 up over Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Kalinga, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Aurora, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna and Batangas.

National Risk Reduction and Management Council ( NDRRMC) spokesperson Edgar Posadas said one person in Quezon Province was reported missing.

"For validation, one reported missing case in Perez, Quezon due to a capsizing of fishing boat," he said.

As of 11am, Posadas said 520 cities and municipalities were affected where a total of 12.02 million individuals or 2.40 million families were affected by Rosita.

He added 2, 928 families or 10,122 individuals were pre-emptively evacuated in the provinces affected by the typhoon.

In a TV interview, Posadas said they have not encountered any untoward incident nor request for special assistance from local government units.

"We have not encountered any untoward incident beyond the responding capacity of the regional resources," he said.

"We would like to take that to mean that the LGUs really prepared for 'Rosita'," he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS