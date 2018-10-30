Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said they are "all systems go"for the observation of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

In a press briefing in Camp Crame on Monday, Albayalde said they will be fielding 32,092 police personnel in different parts of the country as 14.6 million Filipinos are expected to visit around 4,677 public cemeteries and memorial parks, and 76 columbaria this coming week.

He added police regional offices and national support units will mobilize 86,977 force multipliers from local government units, civic action groups, civilian volunteer organizations and motoring clubs to man police assistance centers in providing road assistance and public safety services.

Security coverage will also be laid out in all 83 airports and domestic air terminals, 333 seaports, 808 inland bus terminals, and 59 train stations in different parts of the country.

"The key element in this security operation is police visibility, considering both its crime deterrent and reassuring effect on the public," Albayalde said.

"My outstanding order to all units and personnel is to remain visible at all times along travel routes, transport terminals, public cemeteries and other public places to establish police presence in these areas," he added.

Albayalde said they have not received any security threat and Filipinos are complying with the rules inside cemeteries such as bringing sharp objects, weapons and intoxicating liquors. Ella Dionisio/DMS