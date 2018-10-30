Four people died while six were injured in a vehicular accident in involving a car, tricycle, bus and truck in Sto. Tomas, Batangas Monday morning.

In a report, the Sto. Tomas municipal police station identified the victims as Toyota Vios driver Rencie Bautista, 33 and his passengers, Remedios Bautista, 33; Zyryn Athena Bautista, 4; and the tricyle driver Calexto Racasa, 64.

Report said around 5:30 am at barangay San Jose, authorities received a call from a citizen informing a four-vehicle accident.

Initial investigation showed a trailer truck occupied the opposite lane causing it to smash into an incoming tricycle traversing the north. The truck then rammed a Bicol Isarog passenger bus before hitting the vehicle of Bautista.

The four victims died on the spot while bus driver Florentino Eno and five of his passengers were injured and rushed to the nearby hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident while preparing charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple homicide and multiple injuries and damage to property against the truck driver identified as Ruel Jarabese. Ella Dionisio/DMS