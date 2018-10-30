The Philippine National Police ( PNP) said the six dismissed and active police officers allegedly involved in the drug smuggling case in Bureau of Customs will face investigation.

Albayalde said dismissed Senior Superintendent Eduardo Acierto, Senior Superintendent Leonardo Suan, Superintendent Lorenzo Bacia, Inspector Lito Pirote, Inspector Conrado Caragdag; and SPO4 Alejandro Gerardo Liwanag will face investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

"In compliance with the orders of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, I have directed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) to ensure the availability of six dismissed and active PNP personnel to face investigation by the National Bureau of Investigation in connection with ongoing probe into the reported drug smuggling at the Bureau of Customs," said Albayalde.

He said Acierto was dismissed by the Ombudsman while five others are on active duty and remain under PNP control.

"I have directed the PNP Internal Affairs Service to immediately conduct an investigation to determine whether there is probable cause to file administrative cases against these active PNP personnel," he said.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in a press conference, released a special report and named those who were allegedly involved in the illegal drugs. They were Acierto, sacked Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) deputy chief Ismael G. Fajardo Jr., and former Customs Intelligence agent Jimmy Guban.

The three former officials were implicated in the alleged entry of the missing P6.8 billion shabu said to be inside four magnetic lifters found in Cavite.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency ( PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino revealed they are validating reports that some policemen took part in the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS