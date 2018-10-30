The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) was placed on red alert on Monday as Typhoon "Rosita" moved closer over the Isabela- northern Aurora area.

In a press briefing, NDRRMC spokesperson Edgar Posadas said 290 cities and municipalities are at risk due to Rosita.

Posadas added that around 12.02 million individuals or 2.40 million families where 1.79 million are in the poverty line are expected to be affected.

All concerned government agencies are on standby as the typhoon is expected to make landfall over southern Isabela - northern Aurora area between 5 am to 7 am Tuesday and traverse Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet and La Union.

He said pre-emptive evacuation are being conducted in Cordillera region.

In its 4 pm report, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration ( Pagasa) said the typhoon was last spotted at 310 km east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora and is moving west at 15 kph. It has maximum sustained winds of 150 kph and gusts up to 185 kph.

Tropical cyclone warning signal number 3 is raised over Isabela, Quirino, Northern Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya and Ifugao.

Signal number 2 is hoisted over Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Abra, Kalinga, Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province, La Union, Benguet, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Northern Quezon including Polillo Island, Southern Aurora, Zambales, Pampanga and Bulacan.

Signal number 1 is up over Southern Quezon, Batanes and Babuyan group of Islands, Rizal, Metro Manila, Laguna, Batangas, Bataan, Cavite and Camarines Norte.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Northern and Central Luzon starting tonight (29 Oct).

The state weather agency advised residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, in low-lying areas and mountainous areas, are advised to take appropriate actions against possible flooding and landslides, coordinate with the local disaster risk reduction and management offices.

Rosita is expected to exit land by Tuesday afternoon and leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Wednesday evening, Pagasa forecast. Ella Dionisio/DMS