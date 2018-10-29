President Rodrigo Duterte’s net trust rating has increased in the third quarter, according to Social Weather Stations latest survey.

In a report released on Saturday, SWS said Duterte got a net trust rating of +62 in September, 5 points higher than the very good +57 in June.

“This gives an average net trust rating of very good +68 so far during his presidency,” SWS said.

The survey also found that 74 percent adult Filipinos have much trust with the President, while 14 percent undecided, and 12 percent with little trust on him.

SWS said the 5-point increase in Duterte’s overall net trust rating from June to September was due to increases in Metro Manila and Balance Luzon, combined with steady scores in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Net trust in Duterte rose by one grade from good to very good in Metro Manila at +51, up by 9 points from +42 last June.

It stayed very good in Balance Luzon at +60; good +49 in the Visayas; and excellent +86 in Mindanao.

SWS added Duterte’s satisfaction rating stayed excellent among those with much trust in him at +73 from +71 in June.

Malacanang on Sunday expressed gratefulness for the people’s continuing trust to Duterte.

“It has often been said that the first job of every good leader is to inspire trust as such is essential to produce positive results,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said.

He said they viewed the latest survey as a source of “inspiration” to continue delivering the President’s promise of genuine and meaningful change in the government and to the nation.

“We assure everyone that ? regardless of the ratings -- there is no room for complacency in this branch of the government. We will persevere to undertake bolder reforms to make the bureaucracy more efficient and responsive to the needs of our people,” he said.

“With the leadership of our President, as well as with your help and cooperation, we will thrive and push the nation forward amid whatever towering challenge we will face,” he added.

The latest SWS survey was conducted from September 15-23 using face-to-face interview with 1,200 adults and with sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao. Ella Dionisio/DMS