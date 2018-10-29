The Philippines and China are set to sign bilateral documents during the two-day visit of State Councilor and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the country, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Wang arrived in Davao City, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown, at 2:45pm on Sunday.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Policy Enrique A. Manalo, Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Sta. Romana, and Davao City Vice Mayor Bernard Al-ag welcomed the visiting diplomat during his arrival at the Davao City airport.

On Monday, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin will hold bilateral talks with Wang.

After the meeting, the two officials will sign "bilateral documents on law enforcement, humanitarian assistance, and infrastructure," DFA said.

Wang's visit came as Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to embark on a state visit in the Philippines in November.

Wang was supposed to visit Manila last month. But this was suspended after strong Typhoon Ompong struck northern part of the country.

Meanwhile, Wang led the inauguration of the Chinese Consulate General in Davao on Sunday.

Locsin, who was present in the event, said the opening of the Chinese office in Davao underscores the growing cooperation between the two countries.

“Being the biggest Philippine city in terms of land area, and the third largest in terms of population, the inauguration of the Chinese Consulate General here in Davao is an auspicious sign of the city’s promise and the bright prospects for our engagement with China,” he said.

“May this be a continued testament to an immemorial friendship, to a robust and interconnected relationship, and to sustained interactions between the Philippines and China as we promote our common goals to the mutual benefit of both our great nations,” he added.

Locsin said he is looking forward to sitting down and discussing with Wang on Monday ways to further advance Philippines-China relations through cooperation in various areas.

The DFA said it is the first time that Wang is visiting Davao. Celerina Monte/DMS