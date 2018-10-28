Nine members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) have surrendered to the security forces in General Salipada K. Pendatun, Maguindanao Friday, the military said.

The rebels surrendered to 33rd Infantry Battalion, led by Commander Banog, a BIFF field commander in the area.

Banog arranged a meeting with 33rd IB Commander Lt. Col. Harold Cabunoc on October 20 to formalize their surrender and lay down their arms to the government.

Banog said in their meeting that his family members were instrumental in convincing him to finally surface in the name of peace.

The latest surrender was made possible through the efforts among 33rd IB, 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (CIDG-ARMM), and 4th Special Action Battalion.

The former rebels handed over nine high-powered firearms. These were two Cal. 50 Sniper Rifles, three Rocket Propelled grenade launchers, one cal 5.56mm M653 assault rifle, one cal 7.62mm M14 rifle, and two 40mm M79 grenade launchers.

It can be recalled that the same military and police units also netted four high-powered firearms and arrested four BIFF suspects in a raid against Commander Banog’s group in Lumabao village on October 17.

Col. Robert Dauz, the commander of the 1st Mechanized Infantry Brigade, welcomed the new batch of BIFF surrenderers at his camp in Kalandagan village, Tacurong City about 10:30am.

The provincial government of Maguindanao, led by Governor Esmael Mangudadatu. has initiated a mainstreaming project that will assist former BIFF rebels in returning to their communities.

Congressman Zajid Mangudadatu is providing P20,000 cash assistance to all surrenderers who present firearms.

The 6th ID has accounted a total of 39 BIFF surrenderers starting April 2018. DMS