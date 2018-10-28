The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) criticized the ruling of a Manila judge acquitting the daughter of drug queen Yu Yuk Lai of illegal drug charges and for accusing its agents of planting evidence.

In a statement Saturday, PDEA Director General Aaron condemned the decision of Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 49 Judge Daniel Villanueva for clearing Diana Yu Uy, arrested in November 2017

in her condominium in San Miguel, Manila.

Aquino took Villanueva to task for saying there is strong, compelling evidence the shabu recovered were planted and their agents accepted P500,000 from Uy as bribe.

“PDEA never planted drugs or evidence against anyone. It is never a practice in the agency,” he said.

Aquino said the operation against Uy was authorized by a search warrant from a Quezon City court.

'The agency will not take this absurdity sitting down.” he said.

The decision surprised PDEA, said Aquino, as the date for promulgation was originally

set for a hearing for continuation of presentation of additional or rebuttal evidence for the prosecution.

He said PDEA is seriously considering all legal remedies, including filing a petition for certiorari on the ground the judge committed grave abuse of discretion.

“The agency is also looking into the circumstances that lead to the premature and hasty decision of the case and will proceed against the responsible and accountable public officers,” said Aquino. DMS