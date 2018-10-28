President Rodrigo Duterte is "pleased with what has happened to Boracay," said his spokesman on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, in a statement, said Duterte commended "the different departments for the evolution and development of Boracay, as well as the patience and cooperation of everyone."

Boracay, one of the Philippines' main tourist destinations, reopened on Friday after Duterte ordered it closed for six month to clean up the mess by tourists and companies which did not follow environmental regulations.

A cap of 6,000 tourists daily has been imposed by authorities to allow Boracay to main its pristine quality.

No casinos have been allowed to open in Boracay, the Department of Interior and Local Government said.

The Philippine National Police boosted its presence to nearly 700 policemen in Boracay to make sure tourists are safe and to watch if environmental laws are being followed.

"It has to take the strong and decisive leadership of the President to put things in order and we should all learn from these lessons so that Boracay will become an attraction not only in the country but the world," said Panelo.

Panelo said "the cesspool that was Boracay would not have happened if political will was exhibited by those in authority and if only officials of the island paradise, as well as the stakeholders, operated following the law and the rules and regulations of pertinent government agencies." DMS