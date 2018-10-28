Typhoon "Rosita" sped towards towards Cagayan province on Saturday and disaster risk reduction officials convened to anticipate the damage from the latest tropical disturbance to hit the Philippines.

As of 3 pm, state weather forecasters said the typhoon was located 1,214 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan with winds of up to 200 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 245 kilometers per hour. The typhoon is moving west at 25 kilometers per hour.

The typhoon is expected to enhance the northeast monsoon, this affected northern and central Luzon, the latest bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

The typhoon, which has a rain band of 800 kilometers, is expected to make landfall in Cagayan or Isabela Tuesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council ( NDRRMC) was convened as the typhoon entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, said NDRRMC administrator Ricardo Jalad.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Mines and GeoScience Bureau (DENR-MGB) said Typhoon Rosita’s rains may cause landslides in some eastern section areas of northern Luzon.

“As of today, the NDRRMC Operation Center is on white alert status and will raise its alert status to blue today, in order to closely monitor the possible effects of the current weather system and ensure efficient coordination with the member agencies,” Jalad said. DMS