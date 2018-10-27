The National Capitol Region Police Office ( NCRPO) will deploy more than 3,500 police during "Ligtas Undas 2018" from October 31 to December 2, it said in a statement on Friday.

This is to ensure intensified police operations so people will be safe in the Metro Manila area, said NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar.

The NCRPO said it has established cooperation with the military, Metro Manila Development Authority, Bureau of Fire Protection, local government units and volunteer groups to provide security and assist motorists in routes leading to cemeteries, terminals, train stations, seaports and airports.

Patrolmen with K8 handlers and bomb experts will be posted in identified key security areas, the NCRPO said. DMS