Three Marines and one Abu Sayyaf member were killed in fresh fighting in Patikul, Sulu on Friday, the military said.

The three Marines, whom the military did not name, were part of the 61st, 62nd and 64th Marine companies which were engaged in a battle with the Abu Sayyaf under sub leader Alnijar Ekit and Aldi Aun in Barangay Timpook, Patikul.

“We are sad to report that we lost three (3) of our valiant marines during the course of the fight,” said Lt Gen Arnel Dela Vega, head of the Western Mindanao Command.

Soldiers found one body, an M14 rifle, and seven M14 magazines in the battle area.

Lt. Col. Gerry Besana, Western Mindanao Command information officer, said based on "human intelligence" there were six other Abu Sayyaf bandits killed,

Twelve persons for identifications were arrested amid exchange of gunfire, added Besana.

The casualties were evacuated to KHTB Station Hospital for treatment of the three wounded in action and post mortem examination of the dead.

The military operations are aimed at rescuing the 10 remaining hostages of the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu, The remaining hostages include two foreigners-- one Dutch and Vietnamese-- and eight Filipinos. DMS