Malacanang welcomed on Friday the results of a latest survey of the Social Weather Stations showing three out of four Filipinos believe the country under President Rodrigo Duterte is in the right direction.

"We view this as a reflection of our people’s continued trust and confidence in the President and an affirmation that the policies and programs of the current administration are on the right track," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a statement.

He said Duterte emphasized in numerous occasions that as government workers, " we are here to serve the people."

He said their objective as public servants is to perform their respective duties well.

"Therefore, we treat the results of this recent survey not as an accolade but as an inspiration for our men and women in the government as they persist in carrying on with their roles in the service," said Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel.

The third quarter SWS survey conducted conducted from September 15-23 found that 75 percent of adult Filipinos said the country is in the right direction, and 22 percent believed the country is in the wrong direction.

The remaining three percent did not give an answer.

The latest survey result is five percentage points above the 70 percent in June. Celerina Monte/DMS