Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrive this weekend for talks with Philippine government officials.

A media advisory by the Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday said Wang’s visit is scheduled on Oct. 28 to 29. Meetings with Philippine officials, including President Rodrigo Duterte and counterpart, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., will be in Davao City.

Wang will also meet with Duterte’s economic managers regarding the government’s massive infrastructure program.

The DFA notice said bilateral documents will be signed.

Former Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said a framework agreement that will allow the two countries to undertake energy exploration was being forged by the two sides.

He said the Philippines is open to a 60-40 deal, in favor of Manila, should a joint development undertaking pushes through with China.

Cayetano had said Reed Bank, which is within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone, may be a possible site for exploration.

Wang’s visit will be an opportunity for the two governments to discuss preparations for the coming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to the country in November 20 to 21. DMS