Police have increased their presence in Boracay to " a little less than 500" as they gird for a big inflow of tourists in Boracay as it reopens after six months on Friday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said Thursday in a press briefing in Boracay 200 police officers were in Boracay prior to being closed for rehabilitation.

The current strength of the police force in Boracay will be kept, said Albayalde in a press briefing. He said the PNP brought in two patrol vehicles.

“It's one of the things we changed in the reorganization we have done here,” he said.

When asked about the presence of policemen in full battle gear, Albayalde said it is part of their preparations as high-ranking officials are expected to attend the reopening ceremony.

Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao, western Visayas police director, said there is a need for more police in Boaracay as they are not discounting the possibility the island could be a target of Islamic State inspired militant groups.. DMS