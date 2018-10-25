A coalition of opposition political parties announced their senatorial slate for the 2019 elections in Marikina Wednesday.

'Oposisyon Koalisyon' are led by re-electionist Senator Bam Aquino, Magdalo Partylist Rep. Gary Alejano, former Senator Mar Roxas, ex-Solicitor General Florin Hilbay, former Congressman Erin Tanada, La Salle law dean Chel Diokno, Samira Gutoc and election lawyer Romy Macalintal.

Vice President Leni Robredo announced the group before students at Rizal Technological University.

Aquino said Senator Francis Pangilinan is the campaign manager of the coalition.

"This is the group that will fulfill the dreams of every Filipino. I am so proud to be part of this group," said Aquino in his speech.

He admitted that the coalition has to work hard to win. "Everyone of us have to knock on the hearts of our countrymen and tell them that if you want a country where no one will be left behind, a government which looks after its citizens welfare, then we must campaign for this group," he said.

Roxas was not with the group as Aquino said he was abroad.

Aquino said it is important that the group be fully known to the people. He admitted that the coalition's candidates are underdogs thus all forms of media, from traditional to social media must be used.

"But I think we need to return to person-to-person campaigning. This is something that appears to have gone over the years," said Aquino in an ambush interview. DMS