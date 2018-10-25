The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it is still reviewing if martial law will be extended in Mindanao even as it noted that various sectors have expressed satisfaction over how it is implemented.

“For now, there is an ongoing assessment. We are visiting eastern and western Mindanao in the next few weeks. While for now it’s premature, I am so happy Senator Sherwin Gatchalian and the police and even the religious community are recommending for the extension of Martial Law,” said AFP Chief of Staff General Carlito Galvez Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said they will release a recommendation on the first or second week of December to the Palace as it decides to extend military rule in Mindanao.

Lorenzana is the martial law administrator in Mindanao.

“What we are seeing in many areas (of Mindanao), it’s (Martial Law) still practical, particularly that we will be having the plebiscite in January and also, we also have the coming elections,” Galvez said.

The January plebiscite will be on the Bangsamamoro Organic Law (BOL), which when approved will create a Bangsamoro entity to replace the Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao.

President Rodrigo Duterte placed the entire Mindanao under martial law in May 23, last year as the Maute, Abu Sayyaf and foreign cohorts occupied Marawi City. DMS