President Rodrigo Duterte performed in a benefit dinner and concert on Tuesday night in Pasay City after not pushing with his visit in the wake of the nine massacred sugar farmers in Sagay, Negros Occidental.

Duterte and his long-time partner Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena joined his Cabinet officials in the concert, dubbed as "Awit ng Puso" at the Philippine International Convention Center.

The event was organized by the DU30 Cabinet Spouses Association, Inc.

Duterte sang his favorite song "Ikaw."

Duterte was supposed to visit the wake of the slain farmers in Sagay, but according to Malacanang, but inclement weather did not permit him.

The other Cabinet officials, who performed in the concert, were Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, and Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar. Celerina Monte/DMS