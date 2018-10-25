President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday his female close-in security aide will replace his assistant Christopher "Bong" Go.

In a speech in Malacanang, Duterte asked Senior Inspector Sofia Loren Deliu to stand up as he introduced her to the crowd.

"The one who replaced Bong, you stand up," he told Deliu.

But Deliu would not earn the title of "Special Assistant to the President," similar to Go's, a source said.

Aside from Deliu, another individual from Davao City, the President's hometown, would also do the work that Go left.

Deliu joined the Miss Earth beauty contest in 2015.

Go quit from the post as he filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in the May 2019 elections. Celerina Monte/DMS