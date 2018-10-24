President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a law granting a 25-year franchise to Villar family's Streamtech Systems Technologies Inc.

A copy of Republic Act No. 11089 released on Tuesday said Streamtech was granted franchise "to construct, install, establish, operate, and maintain for commercial purposes and in the public interest, an international gateway facility to serve and connect the Philippines to other countries and territories."

Streamtech should secure from the National Telecommunications Commission a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity and the appropriate permits and licenses for the construction, installation, and operation of its telecommunications systems' facilities.

The Act shall take effect 15 days after its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

The family of former Senate President Manuel Villar and Senator Cynthia Villar is also engaged in real estate business.

The son of Manuel and Cynthia Villar, Mark Villar, is secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways. Celerina Monte/DMS